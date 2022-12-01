Watch Now
Meghan Markle visits Indy in support of Women’s Fund of Central Indiana

Nathaniel Edmunds Photography<br/><br/>
Meghan Markle attends The Power of Women: An evening with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex event in support of the Women's Fund of Central Indiana.
Posted at 9:22 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 21:22:20-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Markle, otherwise known as The Duchess of Sussex, participated in a moderated discussion with Rabbi Sandy Sasso in a sold-out event in support of the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana.

Sasso (left) and Markle (right) discuss women's empowerment and the importance of supporting young girls in front of a sold-out audience.

The event: Power of Women: An Evening with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was made possible through the generous support of event champion Cindy Simon Skjodt and focused on women's empowerment and the importance of supporting young girls.

Meghan Markle's appearance was made possible by the generous support of Cindy Simon Skjodt (not pictured).

Women’s Fund of Central Indiana has hosted many notable guests for their events that serve as examples of inspiration, leadership and commitment to community, including Michelle Obama, Brooke Shields, Andrea Jung, Soledad O'Brien and others.

In the fall of 2015, Women’s Fund was recognized by both The White House and the Clinton Global Initiative for their leadership and innovation in disrupting the cycles of poverty for women and creating measurable, sustainable solutions that can be replicated across our country.

Learn more about Women's Fund of Central Indiana here.

