Miami County man pleads guilty to 25 charges of child exploitation, pornography

MIAMI COUNTY — On Thursday, Kegan Kline changed his plea to guilty in the child exploitation and child pornography charges case against him.

Kline appeared in the Miami County Courthouse for a change of plea hearing and pleaded guilty to all charges.

He was facing 25 charges ranging from child exploitation to obstruction of justice.

Child exploitation and pornography charges stem from a search of Kline’s home in Peru in 2017.

According to court documents, Kline created the “anthony_shots” social media account and used it to contact girls, including those under the age of 16.

Initially, Kline was charged with 30 counts, but five were dismissed in November 2022.

Kline is scheduled to be sentenced for the crimes at 9 a.m. on May 18.

While the social media account Kline created "anthony_shots" is part of the larger case involving the deaths of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi, Kline has not been tied to the case.