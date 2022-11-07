Judge dismisses five charges against Kegan Kline

PERU — A Miami County judge has officially dismissed five charges against Kegan Kline, a man supposedly linked to social media profiles connected to the investigation of the murders of Abby Williams and Liberty German in Delphi.

Prosecutors filed a motion on Wednesday asking that five counts of child pornography possession against Kline be dismissed on the basis that "there is insufficient evidence to prove said counts beyond a reasonable doubt at trial."

Kline is charged with a total of 30 counts, including child exploitation, possession of child pornography, obstruction of justice and others, all stemming from an investigation into the social media profile "anthony_shots", which is part of the larger Delphi murder investigation.

Kline was arrested in August 2020.

Last week, Indiana State Police named 50-year-old Richard Allen as the primary suspect in the girls' murders. His arrest came more than five years after the investigation began.

Allen has been charged with two counts of murder. He is being held without bond ahead of a jury trial scheduled for March 24, 2023.

Kline, on the other hand, is scheduled to appear before a jury on Jan. 19, 2023. He's being held on $265,000 bond.