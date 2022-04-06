Missing Indianapolis couple found; Nevada sheriff provides new information

INDIANAPOLIS — WRTV has learned more information about the missing couple from Indianapolis that was found in Nevada yesterday.

According to the Esmeralda County, Nev. Sheriff's Department, Ronnie Barker was found deceased around 4 p.m. PST on Tuesday. His wife, Beverly Barker, was alive and transported to an area hospital via medical helicopter.

Ronnie and Beverly Barker's motorhome was located in the area of Silver Peak, Nevada around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the department.

The department said it took several hours for crews to reach the vehicle due to the remote area it was found in.

Once crews arrived at the motorhome, they discovered the couple's white Kia Soul was not there and the motorhome appeared to be stuck. After a search, it was determined foul play was not involved, according to the department.

Assisting Mineral County, Nev. Search and Rescue crews, were able to locate and follow the tire tracks from the KIA SUV and found the Barkers approximately two miles away.

No information has been released on Ronnie Barker's cause of death or Beverly Barker's condition.

The couple, prior to being located, was last communicated with on March 27.