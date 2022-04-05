Missouri judge dismisses state charges against three duck boat employees related to 2018 tragedy

GALENA, Mo. — A Missouri judge dismissed all 63 criminal state charges against three men charged in a deadly boat sinking.

ABC affiliate KY3 reports Judge Alan Blankenship has said the unique characteristics of the boat lead to it rapidly sinking. He also said the staff did not have enough information about the changing weather on the lake.

Seventeen people, including nine members of the Coleman family from Indianapolis, died when the duck boat capsized and sank on on Table Rock Lake near Branson on July 19, 2018. There were 31 people total were on board.

Captain Kenneth McKee, general manager Curtis Lanham and manager on duty Charles Baltzell, all Ride the Ducks employees, were charged in state court in July 2021.

In December 2020, a federal judge dismissed neglect and misconduct charges against the three employees.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

