Funeral arrangements announced for longtime Bloomington firefighter

BLOOMINGTON — A longtime firefighter, Marine veteran and community member was recognized Friday after he became a tissue donor.

Robert Loviscek Jr. of Bloomington died unexpectedly on July 5. He was a Bloomington firefighter for over 20 years.

“Bob Loviscek exemplified the qualities of dedication, professionalism, and selflessness that are hallmarks of those that serve in our fire department. Our community has particularly relied on public safety during these last few years and Bob was consistently here to serve this community,” said Mayor John Hamilton.

On Friday, Loviscek donated his tissue at the Indiana Donor Network. His family, Fire Chief Jason Moore, and others were part of a ceremony and honor walk after the donation.

Provided/Indiana Donor Network Family and coworkers of Robert “Bob” Loviscek, Jr. line the hallway during Loviscek's honor walk through the Indiana Donor Network.

The Indiana Donor Network says one tissue donor can impact up to 75 people. In 2021, more than 16,000 tissues were donated by nearly 1,400 Hoosiers.

“When someone earns the title of firefighter, they do so making a life-long commitment of self-sacrifice and putting service over self. Bob Loviscek spent his life honoring that commitment and served our community well,” said Moore. “We sincerely appreciate the community support for Bob’s family and our department members as we try to navigate the world without Bob.”

Visitation will be on July 12 from 2-8 p.m. at The Funeral Chapel of Powell and Deckard, 3000 East 3rd Street. The funeral will be on July 13 at 11 a.m. at the Ivy Tech Auditorium (Shreve Hall), located at 200 Daniels Way.

The procession will begin at Ivy Tech and proceed down West Third Street to Valhalla Memorial Gardens (310 North Johnson Ave) at the conclusion of the service. The funeral procession will include apparatus of fire departments across Indiana paying respects to Logistics Officer Loviscek. Residents should expect delays and extended travel time along the route.