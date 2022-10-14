Watch Now
IU student died of fluorofentanyl and fentanyl toxicity, coroner says

IU Bloomington campus
Posted at 9:24 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 21:24:38-04

BLOOMINGTON – The August death of Indiana University student Avery McMillan has been ruled to have been caused by fentanyl, according to Monroe County Coroner’s Office.

McMillan, 20, was found dead on Aug. 17, 2022, at a house just outside of Bloomington.

According to Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain, a resident at the home on Arlington Road, a 33-year-old man, later identified Eric Montgomery called 911 around 9:45 a.m. after McMillan was found unresponsive.

Deputies responded and gave her three doses of Narcan, but they were not able to revive her.

During an investigation, detectives learned Montgomery and McMillan met near IU's campus on Tuesday night, Swain said.

On August 31, after an investigation, Montgomery was arrested and charged with rape of a victim who is mentally disabled or deficient and furnishing alcohol to a minor, according to online court records. Both are felony charges.

There is no word yet on if the charges will change after the result of the autopsy.

