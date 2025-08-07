Monroe County's school districts have expanded their pre-K education programs

MONROE COUNTY — The road to a great education may start before kindergarten. Monroe County's two school districts are both encouraging early education by opening up their preschool programs to more students.

WRTV

Edgewood Schools, also known as the Richland-Bean Blossom Community School Corporation, opened its $12 million early childhood center Thursday morning. The new building doubles Edgewood's pre-K classroom space to keep up with the demand for early education.

"We always had a long wait list every year for open enrollment; it was really hard for parents to get into the program," said Edgewood Schools preschool director Heather Kensek. "This year, we opened enrollment and did not have to turn people away. We were able to accept all of the students who enrolled, and that was really special for us."

WRTV

In Bloomington, the Monroe County Community School Corporation opened its pre-K programs to three-year-old children this year thanks to a 2023 tax referendum.

New MCCSC superintendent Dr. Markay Winston said her district's parents are also embracing early education.

"Last year was the first year we fully expanded our program for four-year-olds, and we more than doubled the number of students," Winston said. "I think we are well-positioned to continue to accelerate, and we are starting with our youngest babies."

WRTV

Winston believes Monroe County's children need every advantage possible because the county's population and birth rate are both declining.

"We've had a 7.7% decline in population in Monroe County," Winston claimed. "We recognize we have to do the best job we can for the students who are here."

WRTV

Both Winston and Kensek believe expanded preschool is already making a difference for the county's youngest students.

"Kids in kindergarten, if they have been in pre-K, they have already learned how to sit and listen to a story with a teacher and follow teachers' directions," Kensek said.

WRTV

"The kindergarten teachers are ready to receive them," Winston added. "They're saying, 'Oh my goodness, these students are walking in my door and they are ready to learn.'"