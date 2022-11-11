Months after his death, family now has questions about loved one's burial location

INDIANAPOLIS — March was a hard month for Levetta Reed and her family. Wayman Davis, her father, passed away after serving his country in the military and working for more than 30 years at USPS.

"He never missed a single day of work. That's just who my father was," Reed said.

Honoring her father's wishes, Reed and her family laid him to rest at New Crown Cemetery. As in most cases, a temporary marker was put up while the bronze marker for veterans was ordered.

Levetta Reed

Months passed, however, and Reed's family started to worry after the bronze marker was never placed at her father's grave. On Thursday, they went to New Crown and found the temporary marker was missing as well.

"We went to the office today and she got someone to come out and he couldn't find it. He went way over there. and I told him this is where my dad is buried," Reed said of the frustrating interaction.

She recorded video months ago showing the plot her family selected. That's why she's sure of the location, but having the reassurance from the cemetery, since there's no longer a temporary marker, would have made things better.

"He was everything to us. He deserved better. He was a veteran."

Davis' military service entitles him to a headstone, a burial flag and a Presidential Memorial Certificate from the VA. While those things are free, private cemeteries like New Crown can charge families. They paid $820.83

Levetta Reed A breakdown of how much Levetta Reed and her family paid for expenses related to burying their father.

"This is not right. You got the check. You got the money. You got everything you needed," Reed said.

After a phone call with New Crown Cemetery, they sent the following statement related to this matter.

“As part of our commitment to all client families, we guard their privacy and do not discuss specific matters with the media. However, all concerns brought forward by the family have been resolved.”



New Crown Cemetery

"If all my issues were resolved then they were resolved today. My dad died on March 1, 2022 and nothing was ordered. If the issues were resolved today, it's because we came out here and had to make them resolve today," Reed said. "I want him almost up and out of here now because they didn't take care of him. Where is the dignity you said you were going to provide my father? This is awful."

We reached out to the Department of Veteran Affairs about this matter. They said bronze markers usually have a six-week turnaround time when they're ordered. The VA also sent us the following statement which reminds military families of the benefits their loved ones have earned for serving this country.