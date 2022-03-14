Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

More than 1,300 kids are on Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana's waiting list, need for mentors

big brothers big sisters (1).png
Provided Photo/Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana
Willie Little and Nigel, who have been matched since 2015.
big brothers big sisters (1).png
Posted at 4:19 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 16:19:01-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana says it's seeing a record high number of kids waiting to be matched with a Big.

More than 1,300 children are on the nonprofit's waiting list and 75% of them are boys.

"It's screaming a call out for help. I mean this is important," said Andre Givens, CEO of 100 Black Men Indianapolis Inc.

Big Brothers Big Sisters mentors thousands of kids from sixth grade throughout high school. The children are asking for support and for someone to love and mentor them, but there's a lack of volunteers.

Right now, around 900 Bigs and Littles are matched, but those close to the program say that's not enough.

"These young people are asking for someone to walk alongside them and care about them, to let them know that they matter, to show them they belong [and] remind them of their power and potential; to help them explore opportunities and just be there for them when they grow up," said Darcey Palmer-Shultz, CEO of BBBSCI.

Palmer-Shultz says with such a high demand and lack of mentors, the average wait time for kids to be matched is at least a year.

She's desperately asking for volunteers.

Volunteers must be at least 19 years old, have no criminal record involving a violent crime and be able to meet with a child at least twice a month for a year.

To volunteer, donate or for more information visit their website or call 317-921-2201.

TOP STORIES: Columbus ranch of NASCAR driver Tony Stewart listed for $30 million | Woman found dead along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis | Former Colts player, wife bake up cookie business in Indianapolis | PHOTOS: Take a look inside Tony Stewart's Columbus ranch | Tiki Bob's given liquor license renewal as Taps and Dolls denied by Alcoholic Beverage Board

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD NOW