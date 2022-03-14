More than 1,300 kids are on Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana's waiting list, need for mentors

INDIANAPOLIS — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana says it's seeing a record high number of kids waiting to be matched with a Big.

More than 1,300 children are on the nonprofit's waiting list and 75% of them are boys.

"It's screaming a call out for help. I mean this is important," said Andre Givens, CEO of 100 Black Men Indianapolis Inc.

Big Brothers Big Sisters mentors thousands of kids from sixth grade throughout high school. The children are asking for support and for someone to love and mentor them, but there's a lack of volunteers.

Right now, around 900 Bigs and Littles are matched, but those close to the program say that's not enough.

"These young people are asking for someone to walk alongside them and care about them, to let them know that they matter, to show them they belong [and] remind them of their power and potential; to help them explore opportunities and just be there for them when they grow up," said Darcey Palmer-Shultz, CEO of BBBSCI.

Palmer-Shultz says with such a high demand and lack of mentors, the average wait time for kids to be matched is at least a year.

She's desperately asking for volunteers.

Volunteers must be at least 19 years old, have no criminal record involving a violent crime and be able to meet with a child at least twice a month for a year.

To volunteer, donate or for more information visit their website or call 317-921-2201.