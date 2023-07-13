'I want to hurt people': FBI unlocks Greenwood Mall shooter's phone, finds disturbing videos, images

GREENWOOD — New details about Greenwood Park Mall shooter Jonathan Sapirman have emerged after FBI officials were successful in unlocking his cellphone.

According to a release provided by Greenwood Police, the FBI successfully unlocked Sapirman's phone in May of 2023, extracting data stored on the device. Investigators were able to recover 206 videos, along with 3,458 images. In addition, notes, texts, call logs, and internet searches were also recovered.

Nothing located on the phone related to Greenwood Park Mall or Sapirman's plans to carry out his attack at the mall on July 17, 2022.

The release states that many of the images and videos found on the phone were in similar nature reported in previous press conferences regarding Sapirman's social media posts.

Those images included photos of Adolf Hitler, Nazi propaganda and firearms.

Many of the videos recovered were those of mass killings and were extremely graphic in nature. This included a video of security footage of the mass shooting that occurred at the Cascade Mall in Burlington, Washington in September of 2016.

Perhaps, the most notable evidence recovered was an image of a handwritten note taken on April 9, 2020. The note appears to be a suicide note written by Jonathan Sapirman.

Excerpts from the note include "My final thoughts on paper" and "I'm a sociopath. I want to hurt people."

He also alluded to shooting himself with a shotgun and cited reasons for his actions as, "mental instability, depression, frustration and sexual isolation."

Investigators believe that since this note was written more than two years before the Greenwood Park Mall shooting leads them to believe that Sapirman's homicidal and suicidal thoughts had been manifesting for years.

Another item of note found on the device was a note written by Sapriman on June 18, 2022. According to the release, it appears the note was a draft of a text that he was going to send to his brother.

In the note, Sapirman expresses his frustration about his phone being turned off.

He wrote, "I'm gonna shoot myself". On that same day, Sapirman had an internet search titled, "how to go through with committing suicide".

Elisjsah Dicken, who is credited as a hero for saving many lives on the day of the mall shooting, was able to able to end Sapirman's rampage by shooting and killing the suspect in the food court.