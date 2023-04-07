New phase of Purple Line construction to begin Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Drivers will need to find alternative routes as new road closures start Monday while construction crews continue their work on IndyGo’s new Purple Line.

Beginning April 10, 38th Street between Emerson and Shadeland Avenues will be closed for roadway and drainage improvements.

The closure includes all westbound lanes and all except one eastbound lanes. It’s expected to last for about 130 days.

During the closure, westbound traffic will be detoured using Shadeland Avenue, 46th Street and Emerson Avenue.

IndyGo

According to IndyGo, local access to all residences and businesses will be kept in place.

IndyGo Bus Route 39 westbound will detour using Shadeland Avenue, 24th Street and Emerson Avenue. IndyGo says temporary stops will be implemented in safe places.

IndyGo

The previous closure along 38th Street, between Keystone and Emerson Avenues, will reopen to two-way traffic on Monday.

IndyGo says construction will take another year, with an anticipated opening in 2024.

The line will run for 15 miles and connect downtown Indianapolis to the City of Lawrence.

Also included in the project plan is the construction of new crosswalks and pedestrian signals, 392 upgraded ADA-accessible curb ramps and 3 miles of a multi-use path for pedestrians and bicycles.

More information is available on IndyGo's website.