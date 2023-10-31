Watch Now
NICU babies dress up for Halloween at Riley Children's Hospital North

Riley Children's Hospital
Posted at 2023-10-31T14:20:06-0400
and last updated 2023-10-31 14:20:06-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit team from Riley Children's Hospital at IU Health North in Carmel, helped their NICU babies and their families celebrate Halloween Tuesday.

Each team member signed up to create a costume for a patient based on a childrens book.

Next, they dressed up the babies in costumes and gave the families the corresponding book.

Some of the costumes included a spider from the Book "Itsy Bitsy Spider", a jellyfish from "Under the Sea" and a unicorn from "Are you There Little Unicorn".

