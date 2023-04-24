Northern Lights visible across central Indiana Sunday night

INDIANA — Typically, seeing the Northern Lights requires a trip up north of the of the contiguous United States to take in the breathtaking sights.
However, over the weekend, several residents across Indiana have reached out and shared their photos and videos of the dazzling views with WRTV.
WRTV Chief Meteorologist Kevin Gregory shared many photos on his Facebook page including the one below from Putnam County.
Additional stunning images included this picture we received from a viewer in Clay County.
The Northern Lights, also called aurora borealis, is an atmospheric phenomenon. It's when energized particles from the Sun hit Earth's upper atmosphere. The planet's magnetic field luckily protects us from it and some of us end up seeing these beautiful lights. Southern Lights form when the planet's magnetic field redirects the particles toward the poles, according to Space.com.
If you captured any photos or video of the Northern Lights, feel free to share them on any of our social channels or email them in to news@WRTV.com.
