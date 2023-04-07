Whiteland church helps families impacted by tornadoes ahead of Easter Sunday

WHITELAND — Ahead of Easter Sunday, the town of Whiteland is still recovering from Friday’s tornadoes.

Stephanie Bowman was hard at work on Thursday to make sure her community feels supported during this time.

“The people that live here are amazing. It’s a small town. We’re close-knit," Bowman said.

She's a volunteer at HeavenEarth Church, which is serving as one of the central distribution sites for impacted families.

“I come back because I love to serve. God put me on this earth to care for other people and that’s what I like to do," Bowman said.

Bowman was just one of dozens lifting boxes, organizing items and stocking shelves on Thursday.

Pews are filled with the following donations:



Diapers in all sizes, courtesy of Grace United Methodist and Human Services, Inc.

Food, including gallons of milk and bread

Flashlights

Tarps, ponchos and 42-gallon trash bags

Hygiene items

Pet food

Several Chick Fil-A meal cards

Over the past few days, they’ve helped over 50 families in house, in addition to going out into the community to meet the needs.

“This is our mission," Pastor Ross Stackhouse said. “The church is for this. The church is for mercy and justice.”

Stackhouse didn’t think twice before springing into action on Monday.

This tragedy comes during the most sacred time in his faith. He said this Sunday will look a little different than years past.

“I’ll never forget this Easter," Stackhouse said. “But it’ll probably be the best Easter Sunday. People will have a visual reminder that our purpose is not to get inside a room for a service for one hour a week. That is not why the church exists. The church exists to be the people of God out there with people.”

For Christians, the holiday is about rebirth.

Bowman says that’s exactly what is happening in this Johnson County community.

“He was beaten, he was crowned with a crown of thorns. He gave it all and it through nothing that he did. This tornado is an act of nature, nothing that anybody did. Just like Jesus rose, our community will rise again," Bowman said.

HeavenEarth Church is open for folks in need from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you’d like to drop off donations, you can do so at the Impact Center and The Refuge both located in Greenwood.

The church will have an Easter service beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.