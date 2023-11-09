Parents of Herman Whitfield III file civil tort against city seeking damages

INDIANAPOLIS — The parents of an Indianapolis man who died in IMPD custody has sued the city.

Herman Whitfield Jr. and Gladys Whitfield have filed a complaint against the City of Indianapolis seeking money damages from the city following the April 2022 death of their son Herman Whitfield III.

Whitfield III died on April 25, 2022, after police responded to his parents' home for a report of a man suffering from a mental health crisis.

He was stunned twice by TASER with six officers were on the scene.

In this week's tort claim, the Whitfields are requesting a jury trial on their claim in the goal of receiving "all relief available under the law."

The Whitfield family claims the infliction of emotional distress after watching the death of their son in police custody as their reason for filing.

In July 2022, the Marion County Coroner's Office has ruled that Herman Whitfield III's death while in police custody was a homicide.

MORE | 'Night of terror' Family of Herman Whitfield III recalls night he died in police custody one year later

Earlier this year, the office of Ryan Mears announced there would be charges against the officers involved.

Officers Steven Sanchez and Adam Ahmad were indicted on multiple charges including Involuntary Manslaughter, Reckless Homicide and Battery.

The officers were indicted by a grand jury of Marion County residents who reached a majority decision to indict.