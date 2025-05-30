Purdue University "sunsetting" DEI activities and initiatives

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University is officially "sunsetting" Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) activities and initiatives, effective immediately, according to a memo sent by the Provost on Friday.

Dear Purdue Colleagues,



Acting under the authority of our Board of Trustees, the University is sunsetting DEI activities and initiatives, effective today. An increasing number of actions and policy measures at both the federal and state level have made it clear that doing so is a necessary part of our future as a public university and a state educational institution:



The Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging will close, as will related activities in colleges and departments. Staff colleagues working in these areas will have the opportunity to interview for current vacancies in other areas.

In accordance with our long-held principle of providing support for all Boilermakers with discrimination against none, we will update leading programs in our colleges such as MEP and BOP into the Boilermaker Opportunity Program Plus (BOP+) in the Office of the Vice Provost for Enrollment Management to serve all academic programs and to best support all current and future students.

Cultural centers will continue to serve as open resources for the entire Purdue community, providing support for all students, as part of the Office of the Vice Provost for Student Life. As we refocus our efforts on the success of all students in keeping with our land-grant mission and values, our team will be with you every step of the way through these updates. Provost Patrick J. Wolfe, Purdue University

This comes after officials from both Ball State and IU also made announcements to end DEI initiatives.

Governor Mike Braun also signed an executive order in January, replacing DEI initiatives with a focus on Merit, Excellence, and Innovation (MEI).

RELATED | Gov. Braun’s push for MEI over DEI draws criticism from civil rights advocates

According to the memo, Provost Patrick Wolfe wrote that this decision was a "necessary part of our future as a public university and a state educational institution."

While the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging and all related activities in colleges and departments will close, the memo states cultural centers will remain open to provide support for students.