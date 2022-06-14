Riley Children's Health receives national recognition

INDIANAPOLIS — Riley Children's Health has been named one of the best children's hospitals in the nation.

Riley Hospital for Children was the only Indiana hospital that was ranked among the Best Children's Hospitals by U.S. News and World Report.

Three of Riley's specialty programs: urology, cardiology and heart surgery and pulmonology and lung surgery were ranked in the top 10 in the country. They were also ranked nationally in the seven other pediatric specialties.

“Our team has overcome immense challenges these past two years during the pandemic. Their continued compassion and expertise are a beacon of hope for our Riley families. We thank our patients and their families for trusting us with their care," said Dr. Elaine Cox, chief medical officer of Riley Children’s Health, in a news release.

Data from nearly 200 medical centers was analyzed to build the rankings.