Ross Center hosting helicopter drop egg hunt on eastside

INDIANAPOLIS — This Saturday, following the grand opening of the Ross Center at 8901 E. 42nd St., The Ross Foundation will host its seventh annual Easter egg hunt.

For the second straight year, the foundation has scheduled up to 10,000 eggs filled with candy and toys from a helicopter.

WRTV / Provided by The Ross Foundation

There will be a drop for younger kids and then a second drop for older kids. Only a limited amount can participate, so arriving early will be key.

The foundation has also announced there will be three special golden eggs with $100 to be given out in them.

The grand opening of the Ross Center, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony, is scheduled for noon. The Easter egg hunt is scheduled to follow.