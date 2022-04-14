Watch
Ross Center hosting helicopter drop egg hunt on eastside

Easter egg hunt will take place around 1 p.m. on Saturday
Ross Egg Hunt 3.PNG
WRTV / Photos provided by The Ross Foundation
The Ross Foundation will host their seventh annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the Ross Center.
Ross Egg Hunt 3.PNG
Ross Egg Hunt 2.jpg
Ross Egg Hunt 1.jpg
Ross Egg Hunt Flyer.jpg
Posted at 5:23 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 17:23:53-04

INDIANAPOLIS — This Saturday, following the grand opening of the Ross Center at 8901 E. 42nd St., The Ross Foundation will host its seventh annual Easter egg hunt.

For the second straight year, the foundation has scheduled up to 10,000 eggs filled with candy and toys from a helicopter.

Ross Egg Hunt Flyer.jpg

There will be a drop for younger kids and then a second drop for older kids. Only a limited amount can participate, so arriving early will be key.

The foundation has also announced there will be three special golden eggs with $100 to be given out in them.

Ross Egg Hunt 1.jpg
The grand opening of the Ross Center, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony, is scheduled for noon. The Easter egg hunt is scheduled to follow.

