Scecina HS volleyball coach on leave after 'code of conduct violation'

INDIANAPOLIS — The girls' volleyball coach at Scecina Memorial High Schoo is under investigation for a code of conduct violation, the Archdiocese of Indianapolis has confirmed to WRTV.

According to a spokesperson for the Archdiocese, Kevin Griffin is on paid administrative leave while authorities investigate the matter.

The spokesperson also said the school is cooperating with local authorities in the investigation.

In a statement, the Archdiocese stated:

“We ask for prayers for all involved and assure you of Scecina's continued commitment to the well-being of our students and staff.”

Local authorities declined to comment on the investigation.