Scholarship fund established in honor of fallen U.S. Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez

LOGANSPORT — The family of fallen U.S. Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez has established a scholarship fund in his honor.

According to the Cass County Community Foundation's website, memorial contributions and gifts may be sent to the Cpl. Humberto Sanchez Memorial Scholarship Fund, at the Cass County Community Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 441, Logansport, IN 46947 or online through their website at casscountycf.org.

Cpl. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in an attack outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021. Cpl. Sanchez joined the service in 2017 after graduating from Logansport High School and was based out of Camp Pendleton in California.

Logansport High School Principal Matt Jones said Sanchez was one of six students to enlist in the Marines from his class and described him as a popular student who played on the soccer team at Logansport High School.

A plan is also in the works to name a road after Cpl. Sanchez in Logansport, which was confirmed by Logansport Mayor, Chris Martin. The new road that will be named after him will be located along High Street and Yorktown Road.

