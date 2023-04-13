Death investigation underway in Shelby County after body found during National Guard training

SHELBY COUNTY — A death investigation is underway in Shelby County after a body was found in a brushy area Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, while a National Guard helicopter was conducting training exercises, the occupants saw the body located in a brushy area in the 6900 block of N. CR 250 East.

Shelby County officials have been unable to identify the person or the cause of death, but believe it is a male.

Officials released no further details.