Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsShelby County

Actions

Death investigation underway in Shelby County after body found during National Guard training

crime scene tape
<b><a label="kat wilcox " class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/@kat-wilcox-329096?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">kat wilcox </a></b>from <b><a label="Pexels" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/photo/crime-scene-do-not-cross-signage-923681/?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">Pexels</a></b>
crime scene tape<br/>
crime scene tape
Posted at 9:53 AM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 09:53:36-04

SHELBY COUNTY — A death investigation is underway in Shelby County after a body was found in a brushy area Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, while a National Guard helicopter was conducting training exercises, the occupants saw the body located in a brushy area in the 6900 block of N. CR 250 East.

Shelby County officials have been unable to identify the person or the cause of death, but believe it is a male.

Officials released no further details.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE