Signia Hotel construction is towering over downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — The Signia Hotel will be one of Indiana's tallest buildings when it welcomes its first guests. The tower is not topped out yet, but it already stands tall in the Indianapolis skyline.
Crews have completed 23 of the Signia's 38 floors since the hotel's foundation was poured nearly a year ago. It is expected to reach its full height of 441 feet by November, and the hotel is scheduled to open by the fall of 2026.
Phillip Keno has watched the hotel rise while working across the street at Social Cantina.
"I have photos of the development since it was a hole in the ground," Keno said. "To be honest with you, I was thinking about leaving Indianapolis. Seeing all of this has inspired me and made me want to stay home. Indianapolis is starting to be one of those destinations where I think people like myself will want to stay."
The Signia construction is one part of the progress along Georgia Street downtown. The street itself is torn up in front of the Signia in preparation for a remodel that could finish soon after the hotel.
Additionally, the former CSX Building on Georgia Street next to Gainbridge Fieldhouse is currently being demolished. A luxury boutique hotel and 4,000-seat concert venue operated by Live Nation is expected to open on the site in 2027.
"This sends the message that Indianapolis is committed to innovation," said Downtown Indy, Inc. CEO Taylor Schaffer. "Indianapolis is committed to shooting above our weight-class, and Indianapolis wants to continue to be known as a world class city."
The hotel will also expand the Indiana Convention Center when it opens.
