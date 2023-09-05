Silver Alert declared for missing 91-year-old Greencastle woman

PUTNAM COUNTY — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 91-year-old woman from Greencastle in Putnam County.

Juanita Austin is missing from Greencastle after last being seen at 8 p.m. on Monday.

Austin is described by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at 5'5" and 140 lbs. She has white hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a teal short sleeve shirt, checkered shorts and tennis shoes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information about Austin or those who locate her are asked to call the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at 765-653-5115 extension 0.