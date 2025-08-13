The end of 'Townie Summer': IU students return and stimulate Bloomington's economy

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington is the textbook college town; nearly 80,000 people live there according to 2020 Census Data, but that includes more than 40,000 students who attend Indiana University. Those students are now returning to the city.

IU's fall semester starts on August 25, and some students have already moved in before Welcome Week next week. Their return is good news for businesses that depend on students as both customers and employees.

"Bloomington during the summer is super slow as a waitress," said Mariah Srygler, a Bloomington local who has served at Nick's English Hut for five years. "If you have a good day during the summer, it's still only about $100 bucks, and when the students come back, it's a night and day difference."

Srygler said her kids depend on Hoosiers spending money up and down Kirkwood Avenue. She said she and her family could not wait for class to start again.

"I've relied on food banks over the summer because no matter how much you work, there's just no one here," Srygler said. "It's a really small town when the students aren't here."

Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce President Eric Spoonmore recognizes some year-round residents enjoy 'Townie Summer,' but also recognizes how the students keep Bloomington thriving.

"They're such an integral part to our local economy and our business environment," Spoonmore said. "All those locals will also tell you that when school starts back up, there's so much energy in this community. They're a big part of why businesses want to be here."

Spoonmore recalled that his career in business started because a local restaurant was hiring Hoosier undergrads while he was in college.

"I started working as a freshman out at Macri's Deli," Spoonmore said. "I worked there through undergraduate and grad school. I was a server, a bartender and a manager. I did it all."

Srygler is currently doing it all at Nick's and said her job will become much more fulfilling after move-in weekend.

"We are probably going to have a line out of the door," Srygler said. "I'm already thinking of things I can spend money on because I've been trying to ration the money I made all last year through the summer. Now I know I'm going to have a really good weekend."