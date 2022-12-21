'This is a commitment to our community': Mooresville PD gets body worn cameras

MOORESVILLE — “This is a commitment to our community to have professional police officers and to continue to improve,” Mooresville Police Chief Kerry Buckner said.

Starting December 21, all 22 police officers in Mooresville will be wearing body worn cameras, something Chief Kerry Buckner said will help make them better.

Every officer on Mooresville’s department will now be wearing the same body worn cameras.

For the last several years they’ve had cameras on their dashboards, but this will allow officers to record everything that happens during a traffic stop, investigation or any day-to-day conversations.

“It’s going to give us better cases because of the evidence will be better, you know, using the body cameras and the second thing is going to do so it's going to increase our training. We can actually do after action reviews using body footage body worn footage to see what we did right what we did wrong and that way we can continuously improve our officer’s performance,” Chief Buckner said.

He said these cameras will help them in every aspect of the job and all of the officers are excited to start using the new technology.