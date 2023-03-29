Tibbs Drive-In Theatre offering free admission for those who pick up litter

INDIANAPOLIS — Tibbs Drive-In Theatre is rewarding those who pick up litter with a free movie.

The theatre announced on social media that any moviegoers who fill two full-size garbage bags with trash will get a free carload pass.

Those interested must also send the location of the clean-up area and a video documenting the before, during and after of the clean-up process. These should be sent to tibbsdriveininc@gmail.com.

Although there is no limit on how many people can be in your car, Tibbs is limiting the free passes to one per household.

“Let’s take some pride in our beautiful city. And please think twice before you throw your trash out the window. It’s working against us all,” the theatre said.

Tibbs Drive-In Theatre is open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings.

For more information, click here.