Ascension St. Vincent to open neighborhood hospital near Purdue University

WEST LAFAYETTE — Ascension St. Vincent plans to open a new neighborhood hospital near Purdue University's campus.

The hospital will be built on seven acres of land near Airport Road and Highway 231. According to a press release from Ascension, this hospital is the first development of what will become a larger medical complex on the campus that will focus on outpatient care.

Ascension is expected to take possession of the property this spring and will start construction this summer.

Once it's open, the hospital will feature:



Eight private inpatient beds

Eight emergency department treatment rooms

CT and imaging services

Lab services

According to the press release, Ascension said neighborhood hospitals help bridge the gap between larger hospitals and urgent cars.

“The City of West Lafayette has been working towards bringing expanded medical services to the area for several years," West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis said in the release. "Our growing permanent resident and student population has demonstrated the need for a comprehensive health facility in a convenient and accessible location."