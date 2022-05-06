Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsTippecanoe County

Actions

Ascension St. Vincent to open neighborhood hospital near Purdue University

ascension purdue.jpg
Photo Provided/Ascension St. Vincent
Ascension St. Vincent has announced plans to open a neighborhood hospital near Purdue University in West Lafayette.
ascension purdue.jpg
Posted at 10:00 AM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 10:00:25-04

WEST LAFAYETTE — Ascension St. Vincent plans to open a new neighborhood hospital near Purdue University's campus.

The hospital will be built on seven acres of land near Airport Road and Highway 231. According to a press release from Ascension, this hospital is the first development of what will become a larger medical complex on the campus that will focus on outpatient care.

Ascension is expected to take possession of the property this spring and will start construction this summer.

Once it's open, the hospital will feature:

  • Eight private inpatient beds
  • Eight emergency department treatment rooms
  • CT and imaging services
  • Lab services

According to the press release, Ascension said neighborhood hospitals help bridge the gap between larger hospitals and urgent cars.

“The City of West Lafayette has been working towards bringing expanded medical services to the area for several years," West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis said in the release. "Our growing permanent resident and student population has demonstrated the need for a comprehensive health facility in a convenient and accessible location."

TOP STORIES: Indianapolis mother dies after getting cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic | Family identifies young Wayne Twp. siblings killed by falling tree at campground | Move over roundabouts, a 'displaced left turn' intersection is coming to Indianapolis | Chase Bank reimburses man $12,000 he lost in scam after WRTV inquiry | Local school board president resigns after 'deeply disturbing' video

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!