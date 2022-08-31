Man walking dog finds body in pond in Lafayette neighborhood

LAFAYETTE — A man walking his dog came across a body Wednesday morning at a pond near a Lafayette neighborhood.

Lafayette Police Department Lt. Justin Hartman tells WRTV that the body was located around 8:35 a.m. on Fairington Avenue.

The body of an adult male was removed from the water shortly after 11:30 a.m.

The body was released to the Tippecanoe County Coroner who is expected to conduct an autopsy sometime Thursday. The cause of death is pending autopsy results.

The man's identity has not been released.

Police are asking anyone in the area who may have information to call them at (765) 423-9321.