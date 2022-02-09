Watch
Naloxone vending machine working in Tippecanoe County

Posted at 5:20 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 17:20:26-05

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — 43 Narcan kits have been dispensed in the Tippecanoe County community through a vending machine.

The Tippecanoe County Corrections Center is the first community corrections center in Indiana to receive a Naloxone vending machine. Naloxone, or Narcan, is a medication approved to reverse an overdose from opioids and is given when a person is showing signs of opioid overdose.

Each kit includes a single dose of naloxone, instructions for use and a referral to treatment for substance use disorder. The machine holds up to 300 naloxone kits and is free to access.

Machines are also located in public areas of the St. Joseph, Wayne, and Dubois County jails. The St. Joseph County Jail was the first to receive the machine in December 2021.

Officials say a total of 19 vending machines will be placed across the state.

