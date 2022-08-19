Students share Purdue University dorm concerns ahead of fall semester

WEST LAFAYETTE — As Purdue University students get set to start classes on Monday, some are left with less-than-ideal living conditions.

“I have 5 roommates [and] no AC so it’s not ideal.” Ashton Byrd said.

Byrd is a freshman at Purdue University who plans to major in electromechanical engineering. Byrd is living in one of the dorms on campus.

“Dorm situations are interesting," Byrd said. "I signed the housing contract late, so my understanding of the situation is that’s how they organize who gets what. So, if you signed it early you might get a nice room.”

Byrd is one of several students that WRTV spoke to on Friday who described their current dorm room situation as less than ideal.

Tim Doty, Director of Media and Public Relations for Purdue University, released a statement to WRTV regarding the current dorm situation on campus.

“Currently, there are 54 residents in temporary assignments, with 16 more who are assigned to temporary space but have not moved in yet. Most are singles or doubles. University Residences will begin moving these students to regular spaces next week and expect to have that process complete by early-to mid-September, as has been the case in recent years.

There are several rooms with larger capacity (5-8) which are assigned for the full year, many of them booked by returners who chose those accommodations. Please note that University Residences has over 15,500 beds and Purdue does not require students to live on campus at any point in their academic career.”

For Byrd, he says the less-than-ideal living situation is all a part of his academic journey.

“It’s not about being comfortable, it’s not about having a good time, it’s about making the grade.” Byrd said.