Tulepo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar announces grand opening

INDIANAPOLIS — A brand-new food spot for southern dishes and traditions will soon be opening its doors for Indy residents.

Tulepo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar will officially open on Tuesday, April 4.

The 5,500 square foot restaurant sits at 320 S. Alabama Street in the CityWay development right across from the Irsay YMCA, and includes a 1,200 square foot patio.

The menu will feature a modern twist on Southern favorites, including Tupelo Honey’s famous bone-in fried chicken seasoned with “bee dust,” a signature blend of spices; Tupelo Shrimp and Grits; a New Orleans-inspired Roast Beef Debris; and several savory and sweet brunch combinations, such as Fried Chicken and Biscuits, waffles, and variations of Eggs Benedict.

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar

“We are excited to introduce our delicious Southern dishes and traditions to people who live, work and play in downtown Indianapolis,” said Caroline Skinner, Tupelo Honey’s Chief Operating Officer.

Their beverage menu is perfect for the brunch crowd, with four different mimosas and six variations of Bloody Marys. They even added a local touch, using spirits from 1205 Distillery and Hotel Tango for classic cocktails. Additionally, Tulepo says half of their 20 beers on tap will be from Indiana-based brewers.

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar

The restaurant’s brunch, lunch, dinner, and bar menu can be found here.

Tupelo Honey’s new location will be open Monday – Thursday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Reservations are being accepted now for the restaurant’s opening day on Tupelo Honey’s website.