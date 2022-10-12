Two Indy hotels named to 15 best hotels in the Midwest

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis hotels have been named among the 15 best hotels in the Midwest.

According to a report from Conde Nast Traveler, both The Alexander Hotel and IronWorks Hotel made the list of their "Readers' Choice Awards'.

The Alexander Hotel located at 333 Delaware Street ranked No. 3 on the list for 2022.

IronWorks Hotel ranked No. 14 on the list. IronWorks Hotel is located at 2721 E. 86th Street.

The JW Marriott Minneapolis Mall of America ranked as the best hotel in the Midwest.