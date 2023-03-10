Veggie and Vine to host flower arranging classes during the Flower & Patio Show

INDIANAPOLIS — New mom, Kayla Meyer, wanted to share her passions of agriculture and education with others, while also giving an opportunity for people to express their creative side. Therefore, Veggie and Vine was born.

Veggie and Vine is a come-to-you flower arranging class that helps people create fun and festive designs for their seasonal home décor. This service is available for private events, as well as classes at local wineries and breweries.

From bouquets to wreaths and garlands, Veggie and Vine can give annual decorations a personal touch.

“I fused together teaching people about flowers with showing how to arrange them,” Meyer said. “The end goal is to have produce to sell along with the flowers and use them in the classes as well.”

Veggie and Vine, founded in 2019, began with Meyer holding flower classes at people’s homes and other private events.

Meyer grew up farming in Illinois. She pursued her undergraduate degree in agricultural education and her master’s degree in elementary education.

“I love being able to help educate people on a little niche thing they might not know about. Seeing their excitement keeps me going,” Meyer said. “At classes, all flowers, vases, utensils and snips are provided. Then we go step by step on how to arrange flowers in a vase, garland or wreath.”

Meyer is hosting flower arranging classes at her booth during the annual Indiana Flower & Patio Show.

The Flower & Patio Show returns for its 65th year. It will feature showcase gardens crafted by many of Indiana’s premier landscapers, hundreds of outdoor living experts and thousands of ideas, solutions and products to take home.

“I really enjoy it, and I love to hear about the excitement behind each class,” Meyer said.

In addition to instructor-led flower workshops, Veggie and Vine offers custom orders for events, such as bridal shower flowers, baby shower flowers and performance bouquets.

Veggie and Vine will be set up at Booth #524 in Exposition Hall at the Flower & Patio Show.

There will be special demonstrations and interactive flower classes on:



Saturday, March 11 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m.

Friday, March 17 at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 19 at 12 p.m.

The Indiana Flower & Patio Show is open from March 11 through March 19 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center. Times vary depending on the day.

The show is $15 for adults and free for children 12 and under.