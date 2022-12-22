New Richmond Police K-9 handler named, Officer Seara Burton's family donates to training costs

RICHMOND — The Richmond Police Department has named its new K-9 handler following the death of K-9 Officer Seara Burton earlier this year.

Officer Keifer Uphaus will select a new K-9 partner and begin training at Vohne Liche Kennels on Jan. 16.

Burton's K-9, Brev, is now retired and in the care of Burton's mother and stepmother.

Provided/Richmond Police Department K-9 Unit Facebook

Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton

Uphaus spoke at Burton's funeral on Sept. 26, introducing himself as Burton's "work husband."

"Seara's mere presence was inspiring. She knew her calling was to serve her community. When her time came to do so, it was always at the highest level in all aspects," Uphaus said. "She would have nothing but the safety of her fellow officers on her mind."

Uphaus said the two would often talk on the phone, oftentimes as he was driving home so Burton would know he made it safely.

"She had an amazing gift to speak with people, and it did not matter the situation or age," he said. "I am honored and proud to have had the opportunity to call you my partner and my best friend."

Richmond Police say Burton's family made a "very gracious donation" to the department to cover the cost of Uphaus' training. The K-9 is being donated by Vohne Liche.

