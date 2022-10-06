Richmond Police Department to retire slain Officer Seara Burton's K-9 partner

RICHMOND — The Richmond Police Department will retire slain K-9 Officer Seara Burton's K-9 partner following her death.

K-9 Brev will now live in the care of Burton's mother and stepmother, according to a Thursday news release from the department.

"Brev has adjusted extremely well to his new retired life and is in the best possible place a dog could hope for," the release states.

The department will receive a new K-9 to fill in for Brev, courtesy of Vohne Liche Kennels, a dog training facility located in Miami County where Brev came from.

The facility is a long-time partner of the Richmond Police Department.

Brev had been in the care of Richmond Police Detective Scott Glover, who is a former K-9 handler, since Burton was shot on Aug. 10. She died from her injures five weeks after the fact.

"(Glover) was happy to take on the responsibility of caring for Brev," the release states.

The police department thanked Vohne Liche Kennels for providing a new K-9, calling its founder Kenneth Licklider and his team "not only partners but our friends."

It continues, "Ken and his team were deeply moved by the tragic loss of Seara. His willingness to extend this offer to RPD is greatly appreciated and shows the tight bond between Vohne Liche Kennels, the department, and the entire K-9 community."