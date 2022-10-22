Wayne Co. jail deputy collapses, taken to hospital after being exposed to fentanyl during arrestee book-in

WAYNE COUNTY — A Wayne County Jail Deputy was hospitalized after he was exposed to fentanyl while doing a pat down of an arrestee.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department says Brandon Creech was performing a "book-in" of the person when a baggie with an unknown powdery substance was found. A field test indicated that fentanyl was in the substance.

"Within just a few short minutes, Deputy Creech began to feel ill and suddenly collapsed," deputies wrote on Facebook.

Creech received three does of Narcan, a medicine that reverses opioid overdoses, before being taken to the hospital. He was released a few hours later. Additional charges against the suspect are possible.

Deputies want to remind everyone that if you find an unknown substance that you suspect could be fentanyl or other drugs, leave the item alone and call the police.

The Wayne County Jail lobby has a Narcan vending machine, which dispenses free kits that include a single dose of naloxone, instructions for use and a referral to treatment for substance use disorder.

You can get Narcan to have at home or carry in your car or purse right now at your local pharmacy or by visiting Overdose Lifeline.

If you are in a situation when you need to use Narcan, 911 operators will be able to walk you through using it over the phone until first responders arrive.

To find where you can get Naloxone near you, click here.

To learn more about NaloxBoxes, click here.

To view more resources from NextLevel Recovery Indiana, click here to visit its website.