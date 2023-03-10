Westfield no longer planning to sell Grand Park

WESTFIELD — The City of Westfield has announced they no longer plan to sell Grand Park Sports Campus.

Last year the city's redevelopment commission released a request for proposals seeking a new owner or operator of Grand Park and the Grand Park Events Center.

On Friday, the city announced they have moved on from the plan for finding a new owner, but are instead searching through proposals of companies interested in managing and operating the complex.

Grand Park opened in 2014 and the event center opened in 2016.