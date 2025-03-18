What's that structure on the steps of the Indiana War Memorial?

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana War Memorial is one of Indianapolis' most scenic buildings, but you may have noticed an unsightly addition on its south side. A towering structure over its steps will likely remain there until at least September.

The structure is scaffolding which leads directly to the War Memorial's top room. Indiana War Memorials Commission director Stewart Goodwin explains it is a necessity for the construction work happening within the building.

"Some water had seeped through the roof and the ceiling is plaster...water and plaster don't mix," Goodwin said. "With the amount of labor it was going to take to carry things up the steps, and the time it would have taken to do that, time and money are what contractors are all about."

Goodwin estimates the scaffolding is at least 70 feet tall. He said he has noticed how curious visitors have become about the structure.

"It's funny what people think about it," Goodwin said. "We've even had people ask if we're building a wing onto the War Memorial."

Ash Loveday is also wondering what the scaffolding is there for.

"I actually went over there on top of the memorial and took some photos of it because it looked kind of cool," Loveday said. "I'd be surprised if anyone wasn't tempted to just walk on there. It'd be a great place to sit, I guess."

The public is not allowed to walk on the structure.

In addition to the work on the War Memorial, construction crews are also replacing the roof on the nearby American Legion headquarters.