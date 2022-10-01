2-year-old dies after being pulled from White County creek

WHITE COUNTY — An investigation is underway after a 2-year-old boy died after being pulled from the Big Monon Creek.
According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, authorities received a 911 call just before 5 p.m. Friday about an unresponsive child who was pulled from the creek in the town of Monon.
DNR says lifesaving efforts were made on scene, but the boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing and the cause of death is pending autopsy results.
TOP STORIES: Teen suffers broken neck after two boys beat her in bathroom at Warren Central | Three dead, including 12-year-old, after wrong-way crash on I-465 ramp | Daycare shooting victim told police in 2021 suspect threatened to 'kill her' | Richmond K-9 officer Seara Burton dies 5 weeks after being shot in the line of duty | Toddler in the back of stolen truck found safe at Speedway construction site