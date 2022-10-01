2-year-old dies after being pulled from White County creek

WHITE COUNTY — An investigation is underway after a 2-year-old boy died after being pulled from the Big Monon Creek.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, authorities received a 911 call just before 5 p.m. Friday about an unresponsive child who was pulled from the creek in the town of Monon.

DNR says lifesaving efforts were made on scene, but the boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and the cause of death is pending autopsy results.