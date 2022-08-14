Golf fundraiser remembers the Delphi Daughters

MONTICELLO — For the sixth year, community members came together to make sure Liberty German and Abigail Williams are not forgotten.

The annual golf tournament raises money for the Abby and Libby Memorial Park in Delphi.

The girls were killed in 2017 and the case remains unsolved.

"The community is still reeling after six years and the frustration so we want to get together, we want to have something positive and build something for the community to keep going and keep looking and keep searching," participant Kurt Shafer said.

Their memory is on the minds of those who attended the event.

"It's a community thing. I feel for the families, what they're going through," participant Dave Mann said.

"People haven't forgotten about the girls and this case is important," event co-organizer Mike Patty said. "I know the investigative team, in fact I talked to them [Friday] ... on where we're at with this and the fact they're continuing to work. I know they're continuing to work on [this]. They haven't let up. There's not a day that goes by that they're not working on this."

Patty says the community wants the same thing his family and Williams' family does — to have the case solved.

