Logansport police officer injured in two-vehicle crash after vehicle pursuit

Indiana State Police.JPG
RTV6 photo
Indiana State Police arrested a woman for driving over 100 mph with an unrestrained toddler in her car.
Indiana State Police.JPG
Posted at 10:05 PM, Jun 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-26 22:05:39-04

LOGANSPORT — A vehicle pursuit ended in a crash between a GMC Yukon and a Logansport Police Department Dodge Charger earlier today, according to the Indiana State Police.

ISP Senior Trooper Todd Trottier found in the preliminary investigation that at 1:27 p.m., a Logansport Police officer tried to initiate a traffic stop on a 2002 GMC Yukon.

The driver of the Yukon did not stop and led the officer on a pursuit. The pursuit ended near the intersection of Meadlawn Avenue and Norcross Street when the Yukon crashed into a 2021 Dodge Charger police car that was being driven by officer Leeann Morales, 35.

After further investigation, it was found that the driver of the Yukon was going northbound on Meadlaawn Avenue and approaching Norcross Street. Morales was driving eastbound on Norcross Street and turning southbound onto Meadlawn Avenue when both vehicles collided.

The driver of the Yukon was flown, via medical helicopter, to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis and his condition is unknown.

Morales was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

