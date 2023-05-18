"More to Discover IN Indiana" - Governor Holcomb unveils welcome signage

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb unveiled new interstate signage for Indiana today in an event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Holcomb, along with representatives from the Indiana Destination Development Corporation and the Indiana Department of Transportation, showed off the new signage, which reads, "More to Discover IN Indiana" is part of an ongoing effort of the IN Indiana creation overseen by the IDDC, to enhance the state's efforts in increasing awareness and perception of Indiana as a place to visit, work, and live.

"This statewide project is an effort made through both the IDDC and INDOT to display and amplify the Hoosier state's hospitality to our visitors," said Gov. Holcomb. "We are proud to begin this project in three key locations throughout the state, with the vision of all of Indiana's entryways featuring the IN Indiana logo as a welcome to the Hoosier state."

19 interstate signs will be installed by INDOT across the state by May 26, ahead of this year's running of the Indy 500. Furthermore, 57 additional signs will be installed along non-interstate routes by the end of June.

"These initiatives showcase the state's commitment to tourism and economic growth, highlighting the importance of providing an enhanced travel experience for our visitors," said IDDC Secretary and CEO Elaine Bedel. "We are thrilled to extend the reach of the IN Indiana campaign throughout the entire state. Tourists and residents will have a warm Indiana welcome whenever they cross our state borders."