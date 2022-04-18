Purdue welcoming Ukrainian scholars seeking refuge from the war

WEST LAFAYETTE — As the war continues to devastate Ukraine, Purdue University is making sure scholars from Ukraine can continue their studies here in the United States. It's part of the university's Ukrainian Scholars’ Initiative.

So far, Purdue has invited 11 Ukrainian faculty members and scholars.

This initiative aims to help people in Ukraine whose academics and studies have been derailed by the war.

Purdue plans to invite 20 Ukrainian scholars total. At this point, around 50 Ukrainians have applied for the initiative. The university will also provide financial assistance to those selected.

"We are providing financial assistance in the form of a visa application fee, airfare and a living stipend which will cover health insurance and housing costs along with daily expenses,” said Mike Brzezinski, the Dean of International Programs at Purdue.

The program is set to last for a year, but an extension may be possible depending on the circumstances in Ukraine. Those taking part in the program will likely get to the United States by late this spring or early summer.

“If we can make a home, at least temporarily, here for these outstanding talents in academics, that’s what America has always done throughout its history. Purdue feels a deep calling to create this opportunity for our Ukrainian academic colleagues on our campus, which already has one of this nation’s most globally diverse faculty,” said Purdue President Mitch Daniels in a news release.

Through the initiative, those directly impacted by the war who have faculty positions at Ukrainian universities and who are engaged in academic programs or research could resume their scholarship activities at Purdue. Additionally, Ukrainian students enrolled in doctoral programs who are at the dissertation research stage of their degree program would be welcomed.

The university is working with another 15 scholars whose requests are either in review or being processed to potentially be a part of Purdue’s Ukrainian Scholars Initiative.