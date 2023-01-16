Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPolitics

Actions

Bill filed at the statehouse would require sex education to be taught in schools

Currently, sex education is left up to school districts to decide to offer with their preferred method.
indiana statehouse 2.PNG
WRTV Photo/Vic Ryckaert
Indiana Statehouse
indiana statehouse 2.PNG
Posted at 12:14 PM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 12:57:38-05

INDIANAPOLIS — According to 'the Indiana Youth Institute teen pregnancy rates have decreased over the years. However, it remains higher than our neighboring states. That’s why one lawmaker has filed a bill that would set a curriculum standard for sex education at state accredited schools.

House bill 1066 would require that any of the information that's taught during a sexual education class would be medically accurate, comprehensive and age appropriate.

Currently, sex education is left up to school districts to decide to offer with their preferred method.

READ | Lawmakers lay out legislative priorities for 2023 legislative session

With the special session surrounding abortion fresh on everyone’s mind the author of this bill hopes other's will view her bill as a form of pregnancy prevention.

"I am hoping that they will think of prevention as our number one way to prevent abortion and education is a big part of that,” State Representative Sue Errington and author of the bill said.

Errington says that the Indiana Department of Education currently doesn’t have any curriculum standards, for sex education. She filed this bill last year and it didn't get a hearing. Right now, the bill has been assigned to the education committee. To read it in its full click here.

MORE LEGISLATIVE SESSION | Hogsett lays out city's priorities for 2023 | Indiana veterans and military service members advocate for pro-military legislation | State's teacher's association lays out goals for 2023 legislative session | New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor marijuana legalization | Statehouse bill draws concern from animal advocacy groups

TOP STORIES: Owner of troubled Indy chicken and fish restaurant calls viral TikTok showing mouse 'complete misunderstanding' | Teen killed, adult injured in shooting outside Castleton Square Mall | Bodycam video shows Idaho quadruple murder suspect being pulled over in Indiana | Did you get a random check in the mail? 171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action lawsuit | Colts safety visits Damar Hamlin in hospital

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WRTV APPS ARE FREE!