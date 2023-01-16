Bill filed at the statehouse would require sex education to be taught in schools

INDIANAPOLIS — According to 'the Indiana Youth Institute teen pregnancy rates have decreased over the years. However, it remains higher than our neighboring states. That’s why one lawmaker has filed a bill that would set a curriculum standard for sex education at state accredited schools.

House bill 1066 would require that any of the information that's taught during a sexual education class would be medically accurate, comprehensive and age appropriate.

Currently, sex education is left up to school districts to decide to offer with their preferred method.

With the special session surrounding abortion fresh on everyone’s mind the author of this bill hopes other's will view her bill as a form of pregnancy prevention.

"I am hoping that they will think of prevention as our number one way to prevent abortion and education is a big part of that,” State Representative Sue Errington and author of the bill said.

Errington says that the Indiana Department of Education currently doesn’t have any curriculum standards, for sex education. She filed this bill last year and it didn't get a hearing. Right now, the bill has been assigned to the education committee. To read it in its full click here.

