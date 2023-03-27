Bill banning gender transition procedures for minors passes House, heads to Gov. Holcomb's desk

INDIANAPOLIS — A bill that would prohibit doctors from being able to prescribe hormones or puberty blockers to transgender youth under the age of 18 will now head to the governor's desk.

Senate Bill 480 would prohibit physicians or practitioners from knowingly providing gender transition procedures to a minor. It also prohibits them from referring minors to other practitioners for those procedures.

The bill would also allow the Indiana Attorney General to investigate and "bring action to enforce compliance."

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.