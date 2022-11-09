Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPoliticsElections

Actions

Democrat Mrvan holds onto NW Indiana congressional seat

Frank Mrvan
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Ind., talks to supporters during an election night party Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Merrillville, Ind. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Frank Mrvan
Posted at 7:41 AM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 07:41:05-05

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Democrat Frank Mrvan has won reelection to his northwestern Indiana congressional seat.

Mrvan on Tuesday survived an expensive campaign in which Republicans made their first serious challenge for the longtime Democratic stronghold in decades.

National Republicans had targeted first-term incumbent Mrvan for defeat as part of their push toward regaining a majority in the closely divided U.S. House. They threw their support behind Jennifer-Ruth Green, a Black U.S. Air Force veteran.

Democrats have typically won the 1st District by large margins, but former President Donald Trump closed the gap by appealing to working-class voters. Green touted herself as a Trump supporter during the Republican primary campaign but backed away from talking about him in recent months.

TOP STORIES: One Bullet: It impacts more than just the victim | Monrovia HS student saved after going into cardiac arrest | Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water | Parents, school board candidates call unofficial website deceptive | Family forced from home after it was shot up multiple times

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK TO DONATE