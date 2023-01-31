Former Gov. Mitch Daniels will not run for open U.S. Senate seat in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels, 73, has announced he will not seek Indiana’s open United States Senate seat in next year’s election.

Daniels, who stepped down as president at Purdue University in December, was widely speculated as a possible entry into the race that will be vacated by current Senator Mike Braun – who plans to run for Indiana Governor.

“With full credit and respect for the institution and those serving in it, I conclude that it’s just not the job for me, not the town for me, and not the life I want to live at this point,” Daniels said.

Daniels’ decision leave current Rep. Jim Banks as the only person to formally announce plans to run for the seat come next May’s primary.