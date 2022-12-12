Mike Braun officially announces campaign for governor

INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Senator Mike Braun has formally announced he's running for governor of Indiana in 2024.

On Monday, he made the announcement at Prime 47 in downtown Indy.

"I’m a Main Street businessman, not a politician, and I want every Hoosier to have a chance at the American dream that I built here in Indiana," Braun said. "I’m running for Governor of Indiana to make our state a beacon of freedom and opportunity for America."

He filed paperwork to run for Indiana governor in 2024 back in November.

Braun became the second person to officially launch a campaign on Monday, following Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch.