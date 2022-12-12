Mike Braun officially announces campaign for governor

INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Senator Mike Braun has formally announced he's running for governor of Indiana in 2024.
On Monday, he made the announcement at Prime 47 in downtown Indy.
"I’m a Main Street businessman, not a politician, and I want every Hoosier to have a chance at the American dream that I built here in Indiana," Braun said. "I’m running for Governor of Indiana to make our state a beacon of freedom and opportunity for America."
He filed paperwork to run for Indiana governor in 2024 back in November.
Braun became the second person to officially launch a campaign on Monday, following Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch.
TOP STORIES: Bullet links Richard Allen to Delphi murders | New push to name 17 unidentified victims of Indiana serial killer | Who is Herbert Baumeister? What we know about Indiana serial killer | IACS says 'animals will die' if they don't get fosters, adopters soon | Richard Allen charged in 2017 murders of Libby & Abby