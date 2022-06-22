Holcomb calls special session July 6 to take action on $225 tax refund

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has called a special session in July to take action on his plan to provide taxpayers with an additional $225 automatic taxpayer refund.

Holcomb said he signed a proclamation calling a special session on July 6 to return more than $1 billion in state reserves to taxpayers.

He announced the plan earlier this month in an effort to help benefit Hoosiers as they experience high inflation and gas prices.

“This is the fastest, fairest and most efficient way to return taxpayers' hard-earned money during a time of economic strain,” Holcomb said in a press release. “Indiana’s economy is growing and with more than $1 billion of revenue over current projections, Hoosier taxpayers deserve to have their money responsibly returned. I’m happy to be able to take this first step and look forward to signing this plan into law as soon as possible.”